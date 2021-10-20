Olivia Rubin to open first pop-up shop

Olivia Rubin, known for her eye-catching rainbow colours, is opening her first pop-up shop this month on Marylebone High Street in London.

The pop-up opens on October 23 and will showcase Olivia Rubin’s new collections alongside store exclusives and host events in the run-up to Christmas.

Rubin launched her first womenswear line after graduating from Central Saint Martin’s College and went on to work with Alexander McQueen and John Galliano during his time at Dior. After taking a few years out to focus on family, Rubin returned in 2017 with a revived brand, utilising social media to share her colourful, feminine silhouettes focusing on dresses, skirts and brightly coloured prints.

The brand’s playful and joyful approach, with rainbows, multicoloured sequins and quirky detailing, such as enamel shape buttons in bows, fruit and even croissants, has helped it grow into a leading international womenswear brand.

2019 was the brand’s breakthrough year, with Rubin making her debut on-schedule during London Fashion Week and opening exclusive in-store pop-ups in Selfridges and Harrods, alongside her successful online store. The brand also used the pandemic and working from home in 2020 to introduce new loungewear and knitwear categories, which have been very successful.

The Olivia Rubin pop-up opens at 102 Marylebone High Street, London at 10am on October 23.