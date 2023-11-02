Omnes opens first-ever pop-up

London-based online womenswear brand Omnes has opened its first-ever pop-up on London’s Carnaby Street for the holiday season, from November 2 to January 25, 2024.

The 1,200-square-foot pop-up spans two floors and showcases Omnes’ autumn/winter 2023 collection alongside a capsule collection of in-store exclusives and “planet-conscious” party wear designed for the festive season.

Commenting on the opening, Jordan Razavi, founder of Omnes, said in a statement: “When I started Omnes, I always imagined that our first pop-up would be in the heart of central London. There is a vibrancy to the culture of Carnaby Street that reflects the bold and colourful nature of our collections, especially at this time of year.”

The brand, which launched at the end of 2020, is built around the ethos of offering customers a “fresh and energetic take on fashion-forward, sustainable clothing for all,” and it has ensured sustainability in the interior of the pop-up with recyclable rails and hangers, as well as vintage and second-hand furnishings.

In addition, the pop-up will feature a dedicated area for the Omnes recycling programme to help customers responsibly recycle clothes they no longer want.