Oner Active to open first store in New York

British female-focused activewear brand Oner Active, co-founded in 2020 by personal trainer and fitness influencer Krissy Cela, has announced it is opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in New York.

Cela, the brand's creative director, announced the news on Instagram and LinkedIn, stating that New York was chosen for the brand’s debut physical location because the US is Oner Active’s largest market.

“We didn’t pick NYC randomly, whilst we were born in London, the USA is Oner biggest market. NYC, being our biggest city, it made sense,” explained Cela.

The brand has signed a 10-year lease for 0 Bond Street in Manhattan's NoHo district, the retail area that also houses Gymshark’s US flagship store, as well as Lululemon Lab, the Canadian brand’s conceptual design and retail incubator that functions as a "test kitchen" with limited-edition pieces, and Brazilian activewear brand Live! Activewear.

On LinkedIn, Cela adds that the New York store will be just the beginning of its physical retail journey and that the plan is to add “many in the next 24 months”.

The New York store will undergo renovation with plans to open before the end of the year. Cela also adds that the store will stock an exclusive NYC capsule collection, which will be available only at the New York flagship, a concept that will be replicated for future store locations, and it will also have its own exclusive store fragrance.

“This is a message to say…we are here to stay and plan on going anywhere,” added Cela. “In fact, we plan on growing more and more. Yup, the dream is to one day be public.”