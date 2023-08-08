Onitsuka Tiger opens concept store for Yellow Collection in Tokyo

Japanese fashion and footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger has opened its first-ever concept store for its Yellow Collection, first presented at Milan Fashion Week in February.

The concept store in Ginza, Tokyo, is focused solely on the Yellow Collection line and features and new logo with bold lettering in its signature colours of ‘Tiger Yellow’ and black.

Onitsuka Tiger Ginza concept store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

The innovative design of the store resembles a yellow box with the exterior making a bold statement by being coated with stucco plaster that creates a unique impression depending on the angle from which it is viewed, and the plaster will develop a more refined appearance as it ages.

The store showcases the debut autumn/winter 2023 Yellow Collection, inspired by the concept of urban layering, as dressing in layers is a central part of Japanese culture. The range offers a refined wardrobe of oversized tailoring, double-breasted coats, and chiffon sheer shirt dresses, alongside chunky sneakers, high-tops and sleek boots.

The Onitsuka Tiger Ginza concept store is located at 6-2, Ginza 5-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo in Japan.

