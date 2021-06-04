Onitsuka Tiger opens its largest flagship store in London

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has opened its largest flagship store in the world on London’s Regent Street with a contemporary concept that combines fashion with sports and heritage with innovation.

Located at 249-251 Regent Street, the 9,300 square foot store consists of two floors, with a spacious marble interior on the ground floor housing all the collections. While in the basement there is a showroom and gallery space to support local creators and global artists and provide a variety of experiences that connect the brand with London culture.

This flagship isn’t just the largest Onitsuka Tiger in the world, it is also the first store to offer the entire Onitsuka Tiger lineup in a single establishment, from the contemporary and heritage collections to the Nippon Made series as well as the luxury The Onitsuka line.

The design of the store aims to resemble a brand art gallery to allow customers to “fully enjoy the world of Onitsuka Tiger,” and at the centre of the ground floor area is a marble shoe wall featuring three types of stone.

In addition, the luminous pillar that penetrates from the basement to the ceiling on the ground floor, seen to the left of the main entrance, is composed of a spiral of two colours of light to embody the brand’s philosophy to fuse heritage with innovation.

To celebrate the store opening, special limited-edition models have been launched that feature graphics combining the brand’s iconic Tiger Pattern with a colour scheme inspired by the London Underground map.

The shoes are the Ultimate 81 MP and the Rebilac Runner MP models, which were born from the high-spec MP series with various functions and a look that is stripped down to the bare essentials.

A total of five products, including short and long-sleeve T-shirts and socks, can be purchased on the Onitsuka Tiger e-commerce site, in addition to this flagship store.

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger by Ben Anders

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger by Ben Anders

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger by Ben Anders

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger by Ben Anders

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger by Ben Anders