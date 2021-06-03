Onitsuka Tiger opens largest ever flagship in London

Image: Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese fashion Onitsuka Tiger has opened a new store at Regent Street in London at 249-251 Regent Street, one of the world’s most prestigious shopping streets. This marks the brand’s largest ever flagship store.

The new London flagship offers both contemporary and heritage collections, as well as the Nippon Made series and the luxury The Onitsuka line. The retail space has been designed to resemble a brand art gallery.

The 9300-square-foot store consists of two floors, and has a spacious and massive marble interior with all the collections on the ground floor. A showroom and gallery space in the basement will be used to support local creators and global artists and provide a variety of experiences that connect the brand with London culture.

At the center of the ground floor area, a marble shoe wall features three types of stones with different expressions, with a design that looks as if it were carved out of stone. In addition, the luminous pillar that penetrates from the basement to the ceiling on the ground floor, seen to the left of the main entrance, is composed of a spiral of two colors of light, embodying the brand’s philosophy to fuse heritage with innovation.

To commemorate the store opening, the brand has launched special limited edition products that combine the brand’s color scheme with a color scheme inspired by the London Underground map. The shoes featured are versions of the Ultimate 81 MP and Rebilac Runner MP models, and the other products include short- and long-sleeve T-shirts and socks.