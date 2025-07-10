Online marketplace Apoc Store opens first shop in London

Digital fashion and art marketplace Apoc Store is opening its first physical shop. Having hosted several pop-ups in Paris, London and Berlin in recent months, Apoc Store is now taking the next step.

The company announced on Instagram this week that it is opening its first permanent shop. It is located in the coworking and studio space Regent Studios at 8 Andrews Road in London's Tower Hamlets district.

Apoc works closely with emerging creatives from the fields of fashion, art and design who offer one-off pieces and on-demand products. These include works for which old materials and everyday objects have been recycled and put into a new context.

Fashion designers include Welsh designer Adam Jones, who also presents his collections during London Fashion Week; Izzy Du, a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp; and the labels SF1OG and Sia Arnika, which have become an integral part of Berlin Fashion Week.

The store, which opens on July 18, has no regular opening hours. It is accessible by appointment only, which can be booked on the Apoc website.