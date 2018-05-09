Online retailers choose King’s Road for their pop-up stores

King’s road is standing out as the place to be for online retailers looking into transitioning to brick and mortar stores. Three webshops, including two fashion brands, have opened pop-up stores on the famous shopping street in recent weeks, according to statement by Sloane Stanley Estate.

The fashion retailers are Rich Fashion and childrenswear brand Four Fairies & A Prince. Founded by Ilona Rich in 2016, Rich Fashion combines unusual fabrics with bright colors and hand-drawn illustrations. This is the brand’s first brick and mortar store, and it will stay open until next Sunday, May 13.

“For my first brick and mortar pursuit, location and community were key, so King’s Road was an ideal spot. I am hugely excited to bring my brand to this dynamic community and watch it grow from a thriving online business into a physical retail pop-up” said Ilona Rich in a press release.

Childrenswear retailer Four Fairies & A Prince, however, is a veteran. Pop-up stores have proven to be a successful seasonal endeavor for the brand, as this is the eight time they meet customers in person on King’s Road. Founded by moms Caroline Hetterschijt and Pinja Koivula (who come from the Netherlands and Finland, respectively), the shop sells clothing, accessories and toys for kids aged 1-12 years. Their pop-up store at 328 King’s Road will remain open until May 28.

“Our business is online, but we still believe a combination is the future. We generate new potential online clients after they have seen our collection, and the shopping experience [at a brick and mortar store] is still something people enjoy. We chose King’s Road because the heart of Chelsea is full of families”, said Hetterschijt in an email to FashionUnited.

This month King’s Road has also received a pop-up store from Ville & Campagne, a French inspired home decor brand. This is their third pop-up store in London.

Picture: courtesy of Sloane Stanley Estate