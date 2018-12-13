Online shopping: ease and cost of delivery more important than garment’s price

Convenience. That’s the main thing UK female consumers prioritize when buying fashion online, according to a global survey conducted by OnePoll.com on behalf of parcel delivery service DHL. A total of 6,000 women across the UK, USA, Italy, Australia and Japan were interviewed. While results vary per country, half of the 2,000 UK respondents consider the ease and cost of delivery more important than the price of the garment they are buying.

Only 45 percent of UK surveyors said price is the most important thing for them, while the quality of the garment came in third place, having been mentioned by 37 percent of UK consumers as the main factor guiding their online fashion purchases.

“Online clothing and footwear shopping has moved from being a curiosity 20 years ago to a huge 4.48 billion-pound global industry. Our survey results found many consumers have very high standards for service”, said Arjan Sissing, Senior Vice President Brand Marketing at DHL, in a statement.

The survey also revealed that female online shoppers are very conscious in the UK. One in four British respondents said they take into account the welfare of the brand’s staff, while 22 percent refrain from buying clothes from a company if they heard negative news about it. Additionally, almost one in five UK shoppers care about brands’ carbon footprint and if the garments are biodegradable (19 percent).

Photos: courtesy of DHL