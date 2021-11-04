Onloan to open pop-up in London this November

Fashion rental subscription service Onloan is opening its first pop-up store in Shoreditch, London to give customers the chance to see its edit of contemporary designers from Mother of Pearl, Shrimps and Joseph to Sea NY and Stine Goya in person.

‘Loanerville’ will be open from November 6 to 21 at 9 Club Row, Shoreditch, and will offer customers the chance to discover the platforms clothing and subscription service that combines rental and resale, as well as take part in events such as embroidery and candle painting workshops.

The pop-up will also house a panel discussion series including ‘Proposals for a feminine economy, 2021 and beyond’, ‘Will fashion retain its cultural relevance’, and ‘Can we still love fashion without the cult of newness?’.

Natalie Hasseck, co-founder and creative director at Onloan, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to be opening our first pop up in Shoreditch. It will finally give our customers the chance to get up close and personal with our carefully curated edit of the world’s best contemporary designers.

“Loanerville will be an immersive world of discovery, a joyful place of wardrobe freedom and infinite possibilities. The Onloan collection presents pieces that are for every day exploration, it’s not about hype or that immediate insta-hit. Dressing for pleasure rather than for status is the backbone of the Onloan ethos. These are clothes to live and to love in, before passing onto the next Loaner to be lived and loved again.”

The pop-up will also introduce new launches to the rental platform including Rachel Comey, LF Markey, Rejina Pyo, Hai and Meadows.

The bricks-and-mortar space will also see Onloan collaborating with a roster of “like-minded brands” including Gertrude, a new subscription art rental platform via The Sunday Painter Gallery, and Spazio Leone offering furniture and objects curated by Gen Leone.

Other key events include a kids club on November 14 with partnerships with The Little Loop, Bundlee, Mamamade, Kids O’Clock and Bubble Childcare. Then on the final weekend, the pop-up will bring alive Loanerville Market, featuring brands that provide alternative, and more sustainable, consumer solutions.

Tamsin Chislett, co-founder and chief executive at Onloan, added: “The pop up will allow us to invite our customers into our world, to showcase the Onloan culture and ethos. It will be exciting to meet our customers for the first time. They have stuck by us throughout the pandemic and our revenue has quadrupled since March 2021, so it’s now time to thank them.

“It will also allow us to engage with our audience so we can continue to evolve and improve. We’re committed to our business model, one which actually supports the long term creative vision of designers and the fashion industry at large, but in a most considered and sustainable way. We can’t wait for our customers to step into this world and to continue to understand its importance.”

Onloan offers two monthly membership packages - to rent two items worth 500 pounds for 69 pounds a month or four items for 99 pounds featuring pieces worth up to 1,000 pounds. They also offer pre-loved favourites from the Onloan wardrobe on its sister platform, Offloan.

‘Loanerville’ will run from November 6 to 21.