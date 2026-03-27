ONS data reveals uneven UK retail sales performance in February

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown a modest, yet uneven performance in retail sales volumes for February 2026, as gains earlier in the year were partially offset by a monthly decline.

Over the month, sales volumes fell 0.4 percent, following a stronger rise of 2.0 percent in January and a 0.1 percent increase in December. Annual sales volumes rose 2.5 percent over the year to February 2026, while volumes remained 0.3 percent below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

In the three months to February, volumes rose 0.7 percent compared to the three months to November, and were up 3.0 percent against the same period last year. This growth was largely supported by non-store retailers, particularly during a stronger January trading period driven by discounting activity.

Within fashion and textile retail, performance remained mixed. Clothing and footwear sales were subdued overall, reflecting cautious consumer spending and weaker demand outside promotional periods. However, segments tied to sportswear saw more resilience, supported by continued interest in health and wellness trends, as well as wardrobe updates linked to lifestyle changes.

Overall, textile clothing and footwear stores saw sales drop 1.7 percent over the three months and 1 percent on a monthly basis. Online, this segment recorded a 2 percent drop over three months and a 0.6 percent increase over the month.

Online channels continued to play a key role in shaping demand. While non-store retail volumes dipped slightly in February, this followed a stronger January as consumers brought forward purchases to take advantage of discounts. Over the three-month period, online-driven categories, including clothing, remained a key contributor to overall growth.

Online spending values rose 1.9 percent over the three months to February compared to the prior three months, and increased 12.1 percent year-on-year. On a monthly basis, online sales values edged up 0.6 percent, with the share of retail conducted online rising slightly to 28.2 percent.

In a statement, Jacqui Baker, head of retail at RSM UK and chair of ICAEW’s Retail Group, underlined an appetite to spend despite cautious consumer sentiments, seen in pressure on shoppers to make a trade-off between priority areas such as health and beauty, which continue to perform strongly, and lower-priority categories such as household goods.

Baker added: “Overall, clothing was slow, but sport clothing saw an uptick driven by an increased focus on wellness, plus the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs, which are prompting a change in diets and a desire to refresh wardrobes."

Looking ahead, Baker noted a sharp drop in consumer confidence amid ongoing global conflict, a potential increase in energy costs and the rise in business rates, warning "tough times ahead for retailers". “It’s crucial that retailers act now to preserve cashflow and identify areas for cost-cutting, while maintaining the customer experience, to help them ride out the storm.”