OP2.0 opens first-ever store in the UK

French sneaker retailer OP2.0 has opened its first-ever store in the UK with a six-week pop-up at Bicester Village, offering a range of the rarest and most sought-after pieces in the sneaker industry.

Founded in October 2019 by students Ilan Spinosa and Cristian Vargas, OP2.0 offers limited-edition sneakers alongside all footwear services including restoration and maintenance of sneakers and customisation.

Image: OP2.0

The pop-up at Bicester is part of the brand’s expansion plans to the UK market and offers sneaker aficionados the chance to personalise their shoes thanks to OP2.O’s collaboration with artists.

In addition, the store carries a selection of pre-loved sneakers that have been re-conditioned to look as good as new, as well as several exclusive drops of limited-edition trainers.

Image: OP2.0