Orchestra to launch in the US

Orchestra, France’s leading childrenswear and maternity retailer and the sixth-largest in the world, has launched its first English language website ahead of its debut store in the US.

The childrenswear brand, which operates 700 stores in 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, and North Africa, is set to open its first US-based newborn/children’s fashion retail store in the King of Prussia Mall, which is one of the largest malls in America outside of Philadelphia, at the end of May 2017.

"We are thrilled to finally introduce our unique and fashionable brand of children's clothes and footwear to US customers," said Orchestra director and vice-chairman, Agathe Boidin. "Orchestra has experienced enormous success around the globe and we are looking forward to launching the brand in the United States."

The store follows the launch of Orchestra's first English-language website, us.shop-orchestra.com, which allows shoppers in the US to browse and buy all of Orchestra's designs for the early years of childhood, as well as sign up to its loyalty scheme, Club Orchestra that offers exclusive discounts.