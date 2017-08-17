Orla Kiely pop-up shop announced at Brent Cross

Orla Kiely, the Dublin born designer, known for her bold colourful prints is set to open a pop-up shop at North London’s Brent Cross this August.

Set to pop-up for six months, the store will take a 2,074 square foot space surrounded by other fashion retailers such as Jigsaw, Anthropologie, All Saints, Hobbs and Reiss.

The pop-up shop marks the first Orla Kiely shopping centre store, an addition to the global stores in London, New York, Japan and Korea.

Brent Cross shopping centre, managed by Hammerson and Standard Life Investments aims to “offer something different for customers that can’t be found in other centres, cementing Brent Cross’s strong appeal for shoppers and retailers alike,” said Ed Jenkins, Head of UK Retail at Standard Life Investment.

The shopping centre has seen other store openings from Zara, JD Sports and Fraser Hart this year and comments on the pop-up: “we are delighted to welcome Orla Kiely’s debut store to Brent Cross. This is an exciting addition to the centre’s retail offer and demonstrates its continued appeal for brands looking to gain a foothold in prime retail destinations in the UK..” said Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson.

Screenshot courtesy of Orla Kiely website