OSL Group introduces Camicissima Milano to Indian market

OSL Group, through its dedicated luxury vertical OSL Luxury Collection Private Limited, has announced the latest addition to its distinguished portfolio: the Italian menswear brand, Camicissima Milano. With a legacy dating back to 1931, Camicissima is globally recognised for its exquisite craftsmanship in premium shirts and menswear, seamlessly blending timeless Italian elegance with contemporary comfort.

Recently Camicissima Milano inaugurated its first store in India at Ambience Mall, New Delhi introducing brand's SS25 collection. This opening signifies a major milestone in the brand's global expansion and reinforces OSL Group's continued commitment to introducing premier international luxury experiences to Indian consumers.

Camicissima designs clothing and accessories tailored for the modern man who values effortless sophistication, versatility, and comfort. Its collection ranges from refined formal shirts to relaxed casualwear, with each piece reflecting the brand’s dedication to quality, detail, and a style that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

OSL Group, which began its journey with stevedoring in 1978, has evolved into a diverse business conglomerate under the visionary leadership of Mahimananda Mishra. Employing a workforce exceeding 10,000, the group operates across numerous business verticals, serving a wide array of regional and global clients. Notably, OSL is also the exclusive retailer for the luxury fashion brand Corneliani in India.