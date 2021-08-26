& Other Stories announces launch at Nordstrom

Fashion retailer & Other Stories, part of the H&M group, has announced it will be bringing its collections to US multibrand retailer Nordstrom.

A curated selection of & Other Stories collections will be available at Nordstrom, including a range of ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewellery and beauty from the & Other Stories ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles. The launch through Nordstrom will further expand the fashion brand’s reach in the US market, with the goal of providing new customers with a wider range of its products.

“We’re truly happy to be teaming up with Nordstrom, with their long history of helping customers express their style,” said Karolina Gutke, managing director at & Other Stories, in a release. “We can’t think of a better partner to share our stories and collections to a wider audience in the US.”

Nordstrom began working with selected global brands in 2012 as a way to expand on its collections and offer updated and relevant assortments. Recently, the retailer announced a joint-venture with UK based multibrand commerce site Asos, further expanding both its brand range and customer reach.