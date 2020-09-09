& Other Stories debuts vending machine to sell cosmetics

& Other Stories is discovering new ways to connect with consumers in a retail landscape that has been changed to accommodate social distancing measures. The H&M Group-owned brand has launched a new retail experience in Galeries Lafayette: a vending machine.

The vending machine will offer four of the brand's best-loved fragrances from its bath and body range: Perle de Coco, Punk Bouquet, Sicilian Sunrise and Arabesque Wood, across hand soap, hand cream, roll-on perfume and eau de toilette. Prices range from 5 to 30 euros.

“We felt very inspired by the idea of creating our own vending machine experience, turning it into a mini version of our stores," Ebba Kettner, head of brand design for & Other Stories, explained in a press release. "It has special features conveying several layers of our world. We hope that it will make people curious and inspire them to explore our stories."

The vending machine concept was developed by The Laboratory, the H&M Group's partner for exploring new technologies and opportunities to enhance its customer experience.

Anna Tillberg Pantzar, head of The Laboratory, said that this first vending machine in Paris will serve as a pilot, and that the company will "test small and scale smart once having learnings."

Image: H&M Group