& Other Stories opens Glasgow store

Fashion retailer & Other Stories, part of the H&M Group, has opened a new store in Glasgow’s Princes Square, marking its second in Scotland.

The store has been designed to showcase the brand’s elevated store concept, inspired by an artist's Dimora, showcasing “a space where she both lives and works and where carefully curated interior pieces contrast with objects from her Atelier, creating a harmonious atmosphere for creativity and self-expression”.

& Other Stories Glasgow store Credits: & Other Stories

Customers can find seasonal collections, “blending the latest trends with timeless classics and essential must-haves,” including ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, jewellery, footwear, fragrance, and beauty.

Lina Sbderqvist, managing director at & Other Stories, said in a statement: "We're excited to bring & Other Stories to Glasgow, a city celebrated for its vibrant arts scene and creative energy. “As our second store in Scotland, we're thrilled to expand our presence and reach even more fashion-loving customers with our curated selection of clothing, accessories, and beauty."

& Other Stories launched in 2013, offering women ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty designed in Paris and Stockholm. Today, & Other Stories has physical and online stores across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

& Other Stories Glasgow store Credits: & Other Stories

& Other Stories Glasgow store Credits: & Other Stories