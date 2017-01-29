& Other Stories opens new concept studio

H&M’s sister store & Other Stories recently announced a new studio in Stockholm. The concept, entitled Open Studio, acts a design center for retail concepts for the company.

Founded by Helena Carlberg and Sara Hilden-Bengtsson, the fashion brand offers sophisticated ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and footwear. In opening the new studio, the company is tapping into both physical and digital aspects of retail. According to WWD, Open Studio will work to provide unique designs and experiences for customers. “Our goal is to find customized ways to tell brand stories in brave, heartfelt and memorable ways,” Hilden-Bengtsson told the publication.

Open Studio will also be in charge of heading collaborations and planning future projects. In the past, the company has teamed with various celebrities and influences such as Hari Nef, Lena Dunham, Rodarte and more. Founded in 2013, the new strategy could add an extra element to the brand. Currently, as & Other Stories has 36 retail locations internationally and is available through their e-commerce site, combining both physical and digital factors for marketing could prove to be profitable for the company.