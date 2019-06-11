& Other Stories to make China debut on Tmall

H&M Group’s womenswear brand & Other Stories has announced that it is to launch a Tmall flagship store in the autumn, making the Alibaba Group-owned online marketplace the retailer’s first official sales channel in China.

The & Other Stories Tmall store will offer collections designed by its three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles, including shoes, bags and jewellery, as well as ready-to-wear, according to the press release.

Jessica Liu, general manager of Tmall Fashion and Luxury, said: “This collaboration marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership with H&M Group brands, and we look forward to continuing working together to bring elevated shopping experiences to Chinese consumers.”

Managing director Sanna Lindberg of & Other Stories, added: “We look forward to the launch this autumn and can’t wait to get to know our Chinese customers and seeing their interpretations of our wardrobe treasures.”

& Other Stories will be the fourth H&M brand to join Tmall, following the Swedish fashion group’s namesake H&M brand and home-accessories brand H&M Home last year, while Monki opened its flagship store in 2016.

Launched in 2013, & Other Stories operates 70 stores worldwide, while its online shop currently delivers to 15 countries in Europe, the US and Korea.