& Other Stories to open King's Cross store

Fashion retailer & Other Stories is the latest major retailer to announce a new location at King’s Cross as the area looks set to become one of London’s fashion hubs.

The new 5,920 square foot store, the retailer’s fifth in London, will be located on King’s Boulevard and will open in autumn 2017. The store will sell a selection of accessories, stationery, bags, jewellery, beauty products, shoes and ready-to-wear collections.

Samuel Fernström, managing director, & Other Stories, said: “We’re thrilled to have found a great location in the King’s Cross neighbourhood. There’s a very creative atmosphere here with Central Saint Martins just around the corner, making us feel right at home. We can’t wait to open our doors this autumn.”

The King’s Cross area has become a key destination for fashion retailers, with Nike Central, the new concept from the sportswear giant opening last year, and Jigsaw, Carhartt WIP and 18montrose are all set to open new stores in the coming months.

Annual footfall on King’s Boulevard is estimated to reach 18 million people by 2019. In addition, in autumn 2018 the main concentration of retail at King’s Cross, Coal Drops Yard, which offers 100,000 square foot for up to 65 shops and a major restaurant.

Craig White, project director at Argent, added: “The retail evolution at King’s Cross is continuing at pace and the addition of & Other Stories joining Jigsaw and Carhartt WIP on King’s Boulevard later this year, is exciting news for shoppers who will be treated to influential brands with fresh approaches to visual merchandising innovation, handpicked to bring the very best in fashion and lifestyle to the area.”