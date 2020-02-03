& Other Stories to open new store in Edinburgh

Fashion retailer & Other Stories is set to make its debut in Edinburgh this autumn 2020, after signing up for a store within the St James shopping centre.

Located in the heart of the town centre, the opening will mark & Other Stories first store within the city and will offer its fashion and beauty collections.

“There’s a special atmosphere in Edinburgh, creative and vibrant, which is close to Stories’ heart. We can’t wait to open here and get to know more of our inspirational customers,”said Karolina Gutke, managing director, & Other Stories in a statement.

& Other Stories was launched in March 2013 and offers women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear, designed by ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

The H&M Group brand currently has stores in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and the US, as well as the UK.