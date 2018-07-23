& Other Stories to open regional stores in Liverpool and Bristol

H&M Group’s & Other Stories has announced it is to open two new regional stores this autumn in Liverpool and Bristol.

In Liverpool, & Other Stories has secured a 5,500 square foot unit on the upper level of South John Street in Liverpool One, while in Bristol, the fashion and lifestyle retailer has signed up to a 12,682 square foot unit on the ground floor of the Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Both stores will showcase the brand’s full offering including accessories, bags, jewellery, beauty products, shoes and ready-to-wear collections.

Sanna Lindberg, managing director, & Other Stories, said in a press release: “We’re very happy to expand our presence in the UK.”

& Other Stories will also join other premium H&M Group brands, Arket and COS, both of whom have also selected Liverpool One for flagship stores, and will sit alongside fellow H&M owned brands Cos and Monki in Bristol’s Cabot Circus.

Launched in 2013, & Other Stories has grown into an international brand with stores in 17 countries spread over four continents. Its stores can be found in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Quatar, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, and United States, as well as the UK.

Images: courtesy of & Other Stories