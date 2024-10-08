Otiumberg to open debut flagship in London

British jewellery brand Otiumberg, founded in 2016 by London-based sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, is opening its first flagship store on October 10.

Located at 2 Portland Road in Holland Park, London, the boutique has been co-designed by the Wollenberg sisters and Nick Short of Short Designs. It will spotlight Otiumberg’s bestselling core collections and its bespoke services, allowing customers to book private appointments to commission pieces.

The store will showcase personal design touches, including oak and steel glass vitrines that reimagine the old haberdasheries and pharmacies that Rosanna has always loved and an upper mezzanine level, featuring a special artwork by Joshua Perkins as a reminder of the power of sisterhood.

The space will also act as the Otiumberg headquarters and office and feature interwoven brass pendants from Universal Providers on the Goldborne Road and an off-white awning outside the store featuring a seating area where clients can sit for a morning coffee.

Otiumberg Holland Park Store Credits: Otiumberg

Commenting on the opening, Rosanna Wollenberg said in a statement: “The demand for appointments has dramatically increased and we needed to create a better brand experience for our clients. Our focus on materiality means that our pieces really sell themselves once seen and felt: our collections feel truly luxurious in real life and our clients are always delighted by the attainable price point.

“This really is a dream come true for us both – we both grew up around South West and West London and as soon as we saw it on the market, we immediately felt that it was the right home for Otiumberg. The store will share a promenade with the Michael Hoppen Gallery and the Speck Deli and is just down the road from Julie's, where our mother used to hang out. We love the idea of being part of a destination village.”

The B Corp-certified jewellery brand was named as one of Walpole’s ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ 2024, a year-long programme designed to help 12 early-stage brands develop their business skills and “set them on a path to growth”.