Outdoor brand Craghoppers opens first flagship store in Edinburgh

Outdoor clothing brand Craghoppers has selected George Street in Edinburgh as the location for its first flagship store.

The new store, which opened on Monday, carries the brand’s menswear, womenswear and childrenswear collections, and showcases some of its signature technologies including NosiLife anti-insect technology, SolarShield sun protection and AquaDry waterproof and breathable technology.

The store has also been created with sustainability in mind, using reclaimed wood for fixtures and locally sourced plants as decoration. Currently, 70 percent of Craghoppers’ products are made from recycled materials.

To celebrate World Oceans Day on June 8, Craghoppers worked with local artist Katie Chappell - @katiedraws - on a bespoke painted window, highlighting the work of partners, Galapagos Conservation Trust on protecting the oceans and their inhabitants.

“We are so excited to have this amazing space to showcase Craghoppers,” said the brand’s retail managing director Joanne Black in a release. “We hope that customers will come, browse and buy from the store. But we have also created a community space for local businesses and activity centres to inform and inspire.”