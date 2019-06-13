Outdoor Voices unveils NewStore in-store mobile service

Outdoor Voices has introduced NewStore to its nine U.S. locations. The omni-channel platform runs exclusively on iOS to allow retailers to offer their shoppers a better integrated experience by using mobile capabilities.

Store associates will be equipped with iPhones to rely on automatic order routing, facilitate checkouts anywhere in the store, manage inventory in real time and access a customer's shopper profile to provide better assistance. Additionally, NewStore allows customers modern fulfillment optiohns such as buy online pickup in-store.

"We've been looking for the right partner that will make it easy to manage a 360 degree view into our retail shops and for us, that's NewStore," Kevin Harwood, vice president of technology for Outdoor Voices, said in a statement.

"The NewStore Omnichannel Platform creates a symbiotic relationship between our online and in-store transactions by ensuring that our shop teams have the data they need at their fingertips and our customers the technical apparel they've been looking for."

A digital-first brand, Outdoor Voices mainly sells its athleticwear line through its e-commerce site. It operates stores in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, Washington D.C., Dallas and Chicago. A second New York location will open soon.

Photo: Business Wire