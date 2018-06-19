Over a third of Brits think the UK will be cashless in 10 years

New research from Equifax, the consumer credit bureau, has revealed that 37 percent of Brits believe that the UK will be a cashless society within the next 10 years.

The report notes that more than half, 53 percent of 16-34 years olds believe we’ll be reliant on digital and card payments by 2028, compared to just 22 percent of those aged 55 or above.

Equifax adds that while 46 percent of people use cash less often that they did three years ago, more than half (54 percent) of respondents said that they use cash either as or more often, and almost three in five (59 percent) think shops, cafes or market stalls that only accept cash are convenient.

However, the research also adds that while the use of cash is declining, respondents in the survey, conducted with Gorkana, said coins are their top payment choice for vending machines (60 percent), parking meters (57 percent), charity donations (53 percent), and buses (52 percent), and paying with notes is the preference for taxis (42 percent).

It also found that while the use of digital payments via contactless cards and online transactions is growing rapidly, some people are still wary about security, with over a quarter (27 percent) of respondents stating that they “don’t feel confident” paying via websites or think contactless cards are secure, and 26 percent think it’s difficult to track money spent using digital methods.

Sarah Lewis, head of ID and fraud at Equifax, said in a press release: “We’re in the midst of an exciting smart payments revolution. We can pay for our lunch with our watches and passers-by are now able to donate to buskers via contactless. This growth of new payment technologies is drawing us closer to a cashless society, but long standing preferences for cash remain in certain situations, particularly among older consumers.

“The shift to digital payments in the new economy raises important questions about the role of different payment methods, and highlights the need to balance the convenience people want with security. As digital and online payments continue to grow, so too does the associated fraud. It’s vital that new technology is maximised to give people the reassurance they need as they change the way they spend.”