Over half of 1-star reviews linked to post-purchase experience

Over half of 1-star reviews of major UK retailers on consumer review website Trustpilot are attributed to delivery and returns problems, new research reveals.

A study of 3,000 1-star reviews on the platform, across eight direct to consumer sectors, found that nearly 40 percent of one-star complaints were attributed to issues with delivery specifically.

That’s according to post-purchase technology company HelloDone.

The most commonly arising issue that caused a 1-star review was orders not arriving, accounting for almost half (48 percent) of reviews that mentioned delivery.

More than 1 in 4 reviews mentioned dissatisfaction with customer service response.