Oxford Street launches campaign to highlight sustainability

This month Oxford Street is launching a sustainable awareness campaign to spotlight more than 30 high street brands and their commitment to driving positive change with events, experiences, and products in-store.

The ‘Oxford Street Beyond Now’ campaign kicks off on September 15 and will feature Oxford Street brands, including Selfridges, Nike Town, The Body Shop, Lush, Urban Outfitters and John Lewis.

The initiative aims to help visitors to Oxford Street shop more responsibly, offering shoppers the chance to discover what brands are doing to help them to change up their shopping habits, as well as support Oxford Street’s ambition to become a leading sustainable shopping district.

Throughout September, ‘Beyond Now’ will invite Londoners and visitors to discover examples of sustainable innovation taking place on the high street, highlighting how Oxford Street’s brands are evolving their offering to provide more sustainable shopping choices and services.

Key events will include a two-day John Lewis sustainability festival, Nike by You sustainable customisation services, the Urban Renewal shop at Urban Outfitters selling vintage and pre-loved fashion, Second Hand September pop-up at Selfridges with Oxfam and Bay Barnett, as well as garment recycling at H&M.

Shoppers can also learn about the responsible buying journeys at Lush, be inspired by the Tezenis pop up #bethechange installation and give their sneakers a second life at New Balance SneakerER.

Luciana Magliocco, Oxford Street associate director, said in a statement: “As one of the world’s greatest shopping destinations we strive to always lead the way. The ‘Beyond Now’ campaign shows our passion and commitment to making a change and to demonstrate that sustainability will be at the heart of everything that we do both now and in the future.

“Together with our brands and partners, we will work towards a re-imagined and more sustainable way of shopping – for our customers and for the planet. Our brands are currently trialling new business models, like offering repair services and rental, and this will pave the way for the future of fashion. There is no denying that collectively we have a way to go, and this is only year one of creating a better future together, we are on the journey and we will keep going until we get it right.”

The campaign is also being supported by fashion author and presenter Candice Brathwaite, who has put together a 50-piece capsule collection using products from the responsible and conscious collections of the participating Oxford Street brands.

Oxford Street is Europe’s longest shopping street, 1.5 miles of shopping running from Marble Arch to Tottenham Court Road.