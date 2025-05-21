P&Co to open flagship in London in June

British fashion brand P&Co, hailing from Birmingham, is opening its first flagship store in London next month.

The store will be located at 103 Commercial Street, Spitalfields in East London, and will offer an immersive space that brings to life P&Co’s core values of “craftsmanship, creativity, and culture,” from hand-selected materials to "exclusive in-store moments”.

The opening on June 26 is described as a “major milestone” for the brand, known for crafting timeless clothing, as it begins the “next chapter in its journey”.

Lee Timms, creative director and co-founder of P&Co, said in a statement: “It’s always been a dream of ours to have a presence in London, but it was never going to just be a shop. Like everything we’ve done, every detail had to live and breathe P&Co.

“We’ve created a space that feels right from the moment you step inside, a space to bring the brand to life and celebrate the community that’s grown with us over the years.”

The store will mark the opening with the launch of a new ‘Paradise Trophy’ collection inspired by the Le Mans racing culture of the ’60s and ’70s, blending retro motorsport graphics, garage culture, and the rebellious energy of the golden era of racing.