P448 unveils new concept store designed by Woody Yao

Italian luxury sneaker brand P448 has unveiled a new retail store concept in Shanghai, China, designed by acclaimed designer Woody Yao to invite “curiosity and discovery”.

Located in Shanghai iapm Mall, the flagship store design has been exclusively conceived and designed by Yao, and embeds the P448 form language into every touchpoint, offering a three-dimensional brand statement to showcase the bold and playful energy of P448’s brand identity.

P448 Shanghai iapm Mall store designed by Woody Yao Credits: P448

Yao has transformed the P448 brand symbol into a three-dimensional spatial syntax, with everything from the display racks and seating to interior furnishings translating the brand’s logo to offer “a tactile brand image pavilion”. Even the letters and numerals of P448 have been reimagined as bold, volumetric forms to shape the physical environment and guide the customer’s journey.

Commenting on the design, Wayne Kulkin, creative director of P448, said in a statement: “Our philosophy at P448 is to never follow the straight and narrow - literally and figuratively.

“We are elated to have this incredible new store design created by Woody Yao, and anticipate this to have an immense impact on our brand, both in terms of awareness and in reflecting the same sentiment we put into our products: always unconventional, yet completely accessible and enjoyable.”

P448 started its expansion into China in 2024 and currently has a dedicated Tmall shop alongside other stores in Beijing and Macau. It plans to use its China business model to expand throughout the APAC region, with a focus on South Korea and Taiwan.

Jordan Morell, chief executive of P448, added: “The opening of P448’s Shanghai flagship marks a pivotal moment for the company’s journey within the Asia Pacific region. As a key focus, China is a critical and integral market of the P448 expansion blueprint, with Shanghai as a key city in our offense. We are proud of what this store means to our consumers, our business, and our future.”

