Pacifica Beauty expands UK footprint with Superdrug launch

Cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand Pacifica is expanding its UK footprint with a new retail partnership with Superdrug.

The move follows the brand’s successful launch into the UK market in November 2021 and will see Pacifica beauty products being stocked in 282 Superdrug stores and via its website from this month, which will help raise the profile of the accessible brand across the UK.

Skincare will be the spotlight category for Superdrug with products including Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen collection alongside their Vitamin C Glow Baby range, barrier-repairing Vegan Ceramide, retinoid-infused Wake Up Beautiful and the peptide packed Dreamy Youth collection.

The launch into Superdrug will also include its popular Reusable Mask range, which has been a sell-out success and a TikTok sensation since its launch in the US.

Image: Pacifica

Commenting on the expansion, Brook Harvey-Taylor founder of Pacifica, said in a statement: “I’m excited to launch into Superdrug this spring. What I love about Superdrug is that our customer is there. When I’m in Superdrug, there is an excited vibe. There is a discovery opportunity and shoppers at Superdrug are able to explore accessible new brands.

“I also am excited that Superdrug caters to the conscious consumer with a lot of vegan and cruelty-free disruptive brands. This will be the first time that Pacifica is this accessible in the UK. Accessibility is a huge part of our brand – we believe that everyone should have access to better ingredients and better packaging options.”

Pacifica targets UK market with Superdrug retail partnership

The Portland-born wellness and beauty brand creates high-performance body, skin and hair care using cutting-edge ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free formulas, and plant-powered aromatherapy. It also leads the way with innovations in packaging, using recyclable glass material, FSC certified paper boxes and at least 50 percent PCR, with most bottles made from 80-100 percent PCR.

Image: Pacifica

Kathryn McCarthy, facial skincare buyer at Superdrug, added: “We are so excited to have partnered with Pacifica for their launch into the UK – we are extremely proud to be associated with a brand that is not only credible and effective, but one that also echoes Superdrug’s values of being kind to the planet and to animals! Superdrug is the exclusive bricks & mortar retailer for Pacifica in the UK.”

Pacifica prices start from 5 pounds in Superdrug stores.

In February, Pacifica Beauty received strategic investment from private equity investment firm Brentwood Associates to accelerate the company’s omnichannel growth strategy, broaden awareness of the brand’s products, and rollout distribution worldwide. Currently, the brand is available in the US at Target, Ulta and Whole Foods, and through pacificabeauty.com and Amazon, and internationally with partnerships with Shoppers Drug Market, Cult Beauty, and Douglas.

Image: Pacifica