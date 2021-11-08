Pacsun opens first Pacsun Kids store

Pacsun has opened its first Pacsun Kids store at the Mall of America.

Connected directly to the Pacsun adult store, the 1,435 square foot location opened on November 4. The retailer’s newest category has also been designed without gender, and for ages 4 to 14.

To celebrate the opening, the brand launched two digital initiatives. One was a livestream holiday shopping event with Jena Holliday, founder and CEO of Spoonful of Faith. The other was a Holiday Instagram filter, available through a seasonal in-store QR code.

Pacsun plans on opening five more Pacsun Kids stores come 2022. A variety of different brands are included in the Pacsun Kids collections, such as Land Rover, Fear of God Essentials, Adidas, Santa Cruz and Champion.

“At Pacsun, we want our consumers to be free to express themselves and choose what they want to wear without boundaries, which was the driving factor behind introducing our Pacsun Kids label, completely without gender,” said president at Pacsun, Brie Olson. “Expanding our offerings at the store level at Mall of America, where we’ve offered our main collection for years, was very important to us to continue empowering our youngest consumers yet to pick what they want from a Pacsun label and store created just for them.”

At the official launch of the Pacsun Kids category earlier in the year, the brand held several Kids livestreams and pop ups. Pacsun plans on hosting more live stream events in the future, at the upcoming Pacsun Kids stores.