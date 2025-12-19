Pacsun reveals location of first store outside US, preps domestic retail expansion

Pacsun has confirmed the opening plans of its first store outside of the US. The American youth retailer is due to open its inaugural international store in spring 2026 at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The news comes on the back of the company securing a regional partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, with which it is planning to open up to 20 stores across the Middle East over the next five years. An additional flagship location will also launch in Abu Dhabi.

Pacsun said its reliance on brick-and-mortar stores comes despite others in the industry scaling back their physical presence. Its own retail network saw double digit growth in the US, reflecting a resurgence in the format.

The company is now doubling down on its strategy, with plans to further increase its domestic store count for the first time in 18 years. On the back of two new stores in New York, Pacsun is also planning to open 20 to 35 new locations over the next three years, with nine leases already confirmed for 2026.

In a statement, Pacsun CEO, Brieane Olson, said: "Our stores have become cultural touchpoints for a generation that values experience as much as product. What begins on our social channels – inspiration and community – ultimately drives young people to see it in person. Doubling down on brick-and-mortar simply reflects what our community is already telling us.”