Pacsun to host live shopping event with A$AP Rocky drop

Skateboarding and surfwear brand Pacsun will be hosting its first live shopping event today at its Soho flagship store.

The event celebrates the global launch of the A$AP Rocky and Pacsun collaboration, featuring a limited edition Vans shoe drop that will be released simultaneously next to the event. It will be the first look shoppers will have of the new collection, and the digital experience will allow viewers to interact and engage with the brand before shopping the latest drop.

According to Pacsun, thousands of avid fans and customers have already signed up online for the exclusive event hosted by Pacsun influencer and content creator Mathieu Simoneau.

“Pacsun is proud to be launching our first-ever Live Stream event in our Soho store in New York City, where shoppers around the world will get a first look, real time, at our newest drop from A$AP worldwide and Vans,” Pacsun president Brieane Oslen said in a statement. “This much anticipated drop, curated by our Guest Creative Director, A$AP Rocky, on a live stream platform with Bambuser, provides an engaging opportunity for viewers to comments, ask questions and shop the drop first.”

The event comes after the one year anniversary of the opening of its Soho flagship store, where the multi-brand retailer introduced its California-inspired aesthetic to the NYC streets. The brand adapted to the digitalisation of the industry by expanding its social media strategy over a multitude of platforms, developing virtual try-on experiences via Snapchat and shoppable Instagram posts.

Partnering with Bambuser, the live video shopping platform, the brand hopes to continue reaching a new generation of buyers with a range of digital experiences.

Chief commercial officer of Bambuser Sophie Abrahamsson said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Pacsun and powering this impressive, bi-coastal, multifaceted roll out. Pacsun is proving themselves to be a truly innovative company, and the way they are embracing live video shopping is a perfect demonstration of how the technology can be used to go beyond just connecting with digital audiences.”