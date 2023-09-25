Paige opens debut international store in London

Californian-based premium denim and contemporary fashion label Paige has opened its first international store in London as part of its ongoing retail expansion.

The 3,592 square foot UK store has two entrances, one on Duke of York Square and the other on the King’s Road, and is Paige’s largest retail location to date, spanning across two floors, with womenswear on the upper level and menswear on the lower level with nine fittings rooms throughout.

The expansive space allows the US brand to showcase its complete collection across women’s and men’s to its British audience. This includes denim, knitwear, leather, outerwear, and T-shirts, as well as extended sizing and categories such as footwear, sunglasses, maternity, and leather goods, and a variety of styles that will be exclusive within the UK.

Paige - 14 Duke of York Square, London store Credits: Paige

Paige Adams-Geller, co-founder and creative director of Paige, told FashionUnited at the press preview of the store: “I’ve always had a love affair with the UK and the first time I stayed in London was in Chelsea - I fell in love with the area. I’d always shop in this part of town, and I even named my first dog London and my second Chelsea – so it has always been a dream of mine to open a store here.

“We started the search nearly seven years ago, and we had a really hard time finding a space, as once brands open in Chelsea they never leave, and after walking through Duke of York Square I knew this was the spot for us. When Cadogan said a space had become available I literally got goosebumps. It has been a dream come true and I can’t believe we’ve turned this around in two months, as we only got access to the store in July.”

The London flagship also has a VIP styling lounge featuring a private shopping area with a lounge, a coffee bar and private dressing rooms as part of the brand’s enhanced customer service offering to provide personalised style consultations and a private outlet for press appointments. In addition, Paige will be offering an off-site hemming and alterations service to ensure the perfect fit for customers.

“When you see Paige in certain stores you only get a little taste of it, and when you go online it can be a little overwhelming," added Adams-Geller. "So, to have a space that is big enough to showcase the entire collection, from the accessories to the shoes, eyewear, men’s and women’s is a dream.”

Paige Adams-Geller, co-founder and creative director at Paige Credits: Paige by Guilherme Benites

Paige Adams-Geller on opening her London flagship store

The Paige store was previously an AllSaints location with dark interiors and moody lighting and Adams-Geller designed the space along with her creative team to act as an extension of her personal vision in her Californian home to offer a warm and cosy feel with white walls and wooden floors, sleek black metal fixtures and comfortable seating areas.

On the design, Adams-Geller said: “What we’ve always wanted as a brand is to offer an experience that is warm and inviting but light and bright, kind of like a pocket full of Californian sunshine, which we’ve then combined with the colour palette of my own home with white, black, brown and French blue.

“I gave pictures of my house to the design team and we worked together to find things that are similar, integrating the warmth of the wood with the sleekness of the black and white to offer a unisex space – it isn’t too feminine or masculine.”

Paige - 14 Duke of York Square, London store Credits: Paige

Paige plotting retail expansion

The London store represents a significant milestone for the brand, capitalising on its success in the UK with retail partners, including Selfridges, Harrods, and Harvey Nichols, as well as solidifying its position as a destination for contemporary, elevated wardrobe essentials, as well as its well-known premium denim.

The opening is also part of the brand’s retail expansion plans, with the denim brand looking to add four to six new stores each year, with London adding to location openings in Nashville, Newport Beach and Manhattan Beach this year. Currently, Paige boutiques are in California, New York, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and London, and the brand is sold in retailers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

“We are still considering where to open next year, between the US and international, as well as new markets,” added Adams-Geller. “The US, Canada and the UK are our top markets, and we want to tap into new territories like Asia, because we currently don’t have our own retail stores in that market. And hopefully if this location goes as well as I anticipated, we’ll also be looking into further locations here in London and the UK.”

Paige - 14 Duke of York Square, London store Credits: Paige

Commenting on the Paige opening in Chelsea, James Stoll, asset management director at Cadogan, said: "Paige is an incredibly exciting new brand for London, bringing their LA energy to the UK for the very first time. Their King’s Road flagship will showcase their complete collection, with an exceptional focus on customer experience, carefully crafted products, a beautiful environment and strong commitment to sustainability.

"We are delighted to welcome them to the neighbourhood, where they will perfectly complement the existing mix of exciting international brands and British independents and appeal to our loyal, local customers as well as visitors to Chelsea."