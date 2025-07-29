Pandora opens first standalone airport store in Manchester

Jewellery specialist Pandora is venturing into the travel retail space with its first standalone airport store located in Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport. The site comes as part of a wider redevelopment in the airport’s departure lounge, where six new stores and eateries opened to the public yesterday, July 28.

For Pandora, this “continued development of the airport made this the right time to make our move and start a new chapter in the brand’s retail journey”, sales director for Pandora UK and Ireland, Ross Monghan, said in a statement.

With what Monaghan describes as “an exceptional space”, Pandora is aiming to “meet every type of traveller – whether they’re gifting or self-purchasing – with a wide range of beautifully crafted jewellery”.

The store itself will house an extensive range of products, including from the brand’s Moments collections, its Lab-Grown Diamonds line, the Gold Pandora Essence collection and its personalisation services. Monaghan added: “The airport community works incredibly hard, and we’re proud to offer them a way to express what matters most through our collections.”

Pandora joins the likes of Lego, Rituals, Starbucks, Upper Crust and Joe & The Juice in opening within the rejuvenated part of the terminal, marking the latest milestone in a 1.3 billion pound, 10-year transformation project. According to the airport, more than 70 percent of its passengers will use the new facilities, with further shops, including a location from Chanel, also due to open later this year.

In a statement, managing director of the airport, Chris Woodroofe, said: “We’re proud to connect the people of the North with the world, and these new facilities will allow them to travel in the style befitting a major international hub, while also creating a striking first impression for visitors to our region.”