Pandora teams up with Clearpay for Christmas workshops

Jewellery brand Pandora is launching a four-days of Christmas celebration in partnership with buy now, pay later payments company, Clearpay at its London flagship store.

The ‘4 days of Christmas’ activity will take place from December 8 to 11, transforming Pandora’s UK flagship Marble Arch store in London into a magical snowy Christmas market, complete with Christmas trees, market stalls and twinkling lampposts.

Across the four days, Pandora will offer customers complementary services to make their gifts extra special, including personalised, calligraphed gift tags by Embellishing The Ordinary, hand-decorated chocolates and biscuits by Biscuiteers and bespoke gift wrapping by luxury stationer, Katie Leamon.

The Christmas event will also host workshops in the evening, from a luxury wreath making course with Mayfair florist Fiona Fleur to candle making and a masterclass in Christmas stockings and crackers by designer Alice Wilkes. The workshops can be booked online and cost 10 pounds, and that includes all the materials needed, alongside complimentary Champagne, mulled wine and sweet treats, as well as a 10 pound Pandora gift card to spend in-store or online.

Commenting on the event, Siobhan King, marketing director for Pandora UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Clearpay for four days of festive fun! As a key partner, Clearpay offers our customers new ways to shop and pay both in stores and online. In celebration of working together, we wanted to create a fun space for customers to enjoy and relax in whilst visiting the capital. With many of us missing our friends and loved ones last Christmas, we’re excited to welcome customers into store and celebrate being together again.”

Becca Saraga, marketing director at Clearpay, added: “With the festive season well and truly upon us, we’re thrilled to partner with Pandora on this magical event. Not only will customers well and truly get into the Christmas spirit, it will also be the ideal time to stock up on gift purchases and have the convenience of using Clearpay to pay in store and spread the cost over four instalments in six weeks, always interest free.”

Pandora x Clearpay ‘4 days of Christmas’ will run from December 8 to 11.