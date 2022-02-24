Pangaia opens first eco-conscious pop-up in Italy

Eco-driven brand Pangaia has unveiled its first physical brand experience in Italy through a partnership with Milan-based department store La Rinascente.

An immersive, climate positive space in the Piazza Duomo location draws influences via the brand’s core values, taking cues from its commitment to “high tech naturalism”. Similar to its previously launched store at the Galeries Lafayette , La Rinascente’s location aims to offset the entire carbon footprint of the retail experience.

Image: Pangaia x La Rinascente

Its opening sits alongside Pangaia Pact, the brand’s latest initiative centred around the building of an “earth positive” business model, based on three key pillars: carbon neutrality, circularity and purpose. In keeping with its targets, with every purchase made at the pop-up, Pangaia has said it will donate a portion of proceeds to the Tomorrow Tree Fund, supporting grassroot NGOs.

The experience itself consists of a moving track set on a continuous loop, displaying a selection of the brand’s core 365 collection. Explainer videos on Pangaia’s material innovations will also be present, bringing an educational element to the space.

The La Rinascente street front will also be home to Pangaia displays, where the store’s windows will highlight the brand’s core technological advances and innovations, such as Panhemp and Pprmint.

The Pangaia pop-up will be available to visit and shop until April 15.