Paris Laundry opens first flagship store in New York

Premium clothing brand Paris Laundry has opened its first flagship store in New York city, where the brand and its founder, Guy Samuel, originate from.

Located in the TriBeCa area on Harrison Street, the 800 square foot retail space offers a selection of its most recent autumn/winter 2023 collection, which is available to shop alongside exclusive, customised pieces that were special to the store’s grand opening event.

During the opening, graffiti artist Russell Murphy AKA Cash4 customised a series of shirts and hats, with guests also able to do the same but with embroidered flowers.

This is down to the brand’s in-house print shop, also housed in the retail store, as well as its embroidery and embellishment studio where customers can decorate their own pieces.

Next to this, Paris Laundry's namesake collections are also on offer, bringing together a “curated shopping experience of special items”, including art and vintage pieces.

The brand has made a name for itself through its New York-inspired aesthetic, gathering luxury fabrics from Italy, Portugal and Japan, while producing and customising garments locally in New York’s Garment District.

It has also gained favour among notable rappers and artists, such as Future, Lil Baby and Offset, which have each been spotted sporting Paris Laundry goods.