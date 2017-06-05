Parisian childrenswear brand to make UK debut

French childrenswear brand Bonton is to open its first UK store in West London, after securing a 10-year lease for a property on Westbourne Grove.

Bonton, which has standalone stores in Paris, Bordeaux, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Seoul, has secured a 1,440 square foot unit at 233-235 Westbourne Grove in London, to sit alongside high-end international and British brands including Club Monaco, Joseph, Matches, Sandro and Maje.

“We are thrilled to have secured this deal with Bonton, which will now bring its globally renowned range of high-end childrenswear, bed linen, furniture and accessories to West London,” said Peter Thomas, director in the Central London retail team at Saville. “Westbourne Grove is an ideal fit for the brand, which will perfectly complement the existing line-up of leading retailers, quality cafes and restaurants.”

Bonton founded by Irene and Thomas Cohen in Paris in 2001 offers clothing and accessories for babies 0-24 months, as well as girls and boys from 3-12 years old. In addition, it also stocks furniture, decorations, toys and beauty products.

