Parisian label Sézane joins line-up at Selfridges

French label Sézane has opened its second London store, this time at Selfridges, following the successful launch of its first London address in the Notting Hill district in 2018.

The new 970 square foot store joins a line-up of high-end international and British brands, and showcases Sézane’s unique Parisian aesthetic and limited collections of ready-to-wear designs, bags and shoes.

Commenting on the new store in a statement, creative director and founder Morgane Sézalory described the label’s shared desire with Selfridges “to create a space in which the in-store experience bridges the gap between the online world and the real world, and remains intimate, immersive and personal,” in order to “make bricks and mortar retail as human and alive as possible”.

Founded in 2013, Sézane was initially an online-only brand, before branching out into brick-and-mortar stores, which it now has in Paris, Aix-en-Provence, New York and London.