Pat McGrath Labs teaming up with Google on an AR pop-up

Beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs is teaming up with Google for a three-day ‘The Art of Beauty’ augmented reality (AR) pop-up experience in New York.

The pop-up will be located at 101 7th Avenue, New York and will run from October 20 to 22 to educate visitors on new ways to shop for beauty products and get “a glimpse into the world of Pat McGrath” using Google's AR tools.

The ticketed three-day experience will invite guests to virtually try on Pat McGrath Labs’ signature lip products and Mothership eyeshadow palettes, shop the collection, and book a make-up session with an official Pat McGrath Labs makeup artist show team member.

Dame Pat McGrath, founder of Pat McGrath Labs, said in a statement: "When it comes to make-up, I always say, 'use without caution,' and now you can shop without caution, too. This pop-up will give people unprecedented access behind the scenes of Pat McGrath Labs —I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Google's AR virtual try-on tool for Pat McGrath Labs Credits: Pat McGrath Labs

Google's AR Beauty tool launched in 2020 to give shoppers “a more helpful experience” shopping for beauty products online. It allows people to virtually try on thousands of eyeshadow, lipstick and foundation shades from dozens of brands, including Pat McGrath Labs all within Google Search or the Google app on iOS or Android.

Stephanie Horton, senior director of commerce marketing at Google, added: "AR is an incredibly helpful technology for online beauty shoppers of all skin tones and ethnicities because it allows them to envision what a beauty shade looks like on them, or on a model who resonates with them, all before they buy.

"We're thrilled that shoppers can now virtually try-on Pat McGrath Labs, which offers products that complement a wide range of skin tones, right within Google's AR Beauty tool."