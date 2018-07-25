Patagonia to open its first store in Austria

Outdoor brand Patagonia, best known for its commitment to sustainability, is set to open its first shop in Austria this fall. The store, which will be located in the city of Innsbruck, will occupy 197 square meters and feature apparel for several sports, including climbing, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. In a statement, the company informed that the store is also set to include a free clothing repair service -- irrespective of brand.

Patagonia’s new store in Innsbruck will also serve as a hub forevents, film screenings and public talks about sports and environmental issues. Free yoga classes, for example, are planned for the opening period and into the new year.

For those interested in working at the store, the company is recruiting a sales associate, a sales associate/floor lead, and a retail store manager on its Linkedin page and website.

Patagonia already operates eight retail stores across Europe, namely in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Its products are also distributed in more than 1200 multi-brand stores in the continent.