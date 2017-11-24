​Patagonia to stage return to UK retail

​ London - US outdoor wear brand Patagonia, is set to make its return to the UK with the opening of a new flagship in Manchester. The move comes three years after Patagonia closed its former flagship store in Covent Garden, London for good.

Patagonia new UK flagship store, located at 51 King Street, is set to span a total of 3,303 square feet and will offer the brand's full sustainable range of outdoor gear and apparel, marking the brand's eighth European store. The US retailer aims to preserve the integrity of the historic building its new store will be located in, while offering consumers a retail destination which will also serve as a hub for community and outdoor events.

"We’re excited to open our first UK store in Manchester, which we see as a progressive city where design, creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation mix," said Ryan Gellert, general manager, EMEA at Patagonia. "As a gateway to climbing, hiking and trail running in the Peak District and surrounding areas, we would like the store to become a hub for both local outdoor sports and environmental communities."

The new flagship store opening comes after Patagonia set up its UK head office in Manchester and relocated its West End showroom to Sackville Street in February 2016. "Patagonia’s plans for 51 King Street encompass a blended approach of retail and other in store experiences which is in line with the expectations of many modern consumers," added John Agnew, retail director at Savills, who managed the letting.

"The brand has an excellent reputation worldwide and we believe Manchester is well-placed for its entrance to the UK market." An exact opening date for Patagonia's UK flagship store has yet to be confirmed.

Photo: Patagonia