Santoni opens largest flagship store in New York

Italian shoemaker Santoni has opened its largest flagship store in the world in New York City as it marks its 50th anniversary.

Located at 667 Madison Avenue, the new flagship store spans approximately 350 square meters and features an architectural concept by architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, which is inspired by the Chrysler Building and its iconic geometric shapes.

Architect Patricia Urquiola designs unique concept for Santoni's New York flagship store

"Opening our new flagship in New York, right on our 50th anniversary, is an extraordinary milestone," said Giuseppe Santoni, president of Santoni, in a statement. "It was here, in 1997, that we opened our first boutique, marking the beginning of a story of innovation and growth."

Santoni's largest flagship store in the world in NYC Credits: Santoni

"Today, our journey extends far beyond men's footwear, strongly embracing the women's and accessories segments. An evolution that made a larger space necessary, one capable of embodying our vision and offering the customer not just a place to shop, but a true experience, an authentic encounter with our universe."

The flagship store spans two floors, with a 6-meter-high backlit metal grid ceiling. The lower level is designed to feel like the customer is stepping into a lounge and houses the Bespoke Santoni area, complete with an artisanal workshop that includes a Rosso Verona marble surface that serves as a workbench for Santoni's shoemakers, who can repair, polish and resole customers’ shoes in-house.

Interior of Santoni's new NYC flagship store Credits: Santoni

For the store's interior design. Urquiola translated the famous skyscraper's geometric patterns, like the tangram, for concept across various details, patterns, and finishes. The use of materials, such as Italian marble, including onyx and travertine, is prevalent in the consoles, shelves, and partitions, adding a feeling of elegance to the space.

In the display areas, footwear, leather goods, and accessories are showcased alongside sofas and armchairs, creating a striking contrast with the clean, structured lines of the interior. Matched with a warm and welcoming color palette with shades of orange, terracotta, and rose with champagne brass details, the resulting concept with custom furnishings and soft forms creates an elevated, modern atmosphere.

To further mark the opening of the NYC flagship store, Santoni has unveiled a dedicated capsule collection featuring men's and women's accessories. The collection features several Santoni icons, like the Carter wholecut, the Vanguard briefcase, the Marta slingback, and a classic belt.