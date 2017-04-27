Paul&Shark opens first UK store

Italian lifestyle and fashion brand Paul&Shark is to open its first UK store at St James’s Market, Regent Street, London today, April 27.

The London flagship spans 2,000 square foot and houses the brand’s men’s and women’s collections across its sportswear, smart casual and luxury lines.

The store is located in a Grade II-listed building that has been restored as part of a joint venture between The Crown Estate and Oxford Properties with the interior combining classic Italian elegance with modern elements, said the brand, with a large open space teamed with minimal soft furnishings to allow customers to “feel at ease”.

A focal point of the store is the feature wall of digital screens that aims to provide an ever-changing backdrop, showcasing the brand’s content and concealing two fitting rooms and a customer service area.

In addition, the flagship features bespoke fixtures in polished stainless steel to complement the modernity of the space along with plinths and shelving in the same steel blue used on luxury yachts, in tribute to the brand’s heritage.

Paul&Shark has more than 250 stores across 73 countries including in Milan, Paris, New York, Beverly Hills and Shanghai.

Images: courtesy of Paul&Shark