Paul Smith closes all stores in Germany

British clothing supplier Paul Smith Limited is closing its stores in Germany. The brand entered the German market almost 10 years ago with its first location in Hamburg, which will now close at the end of January, along with the remaining shops in Berlin and Munich. Paul Smith confirmed the closure of the three shops at the request of FashionUnited, following an earlier report by industry magazine FashionNetwork.

"The leases for our shops in Germany were all negotiated before the Covid pandemic, when shopping habits were very different to today," said the British brand. The decision to close shops was not an easy one, especially with regard to employees, but the bottom line was that the brick-and-mortar shops were increasingly unprofitable, despite their prime location.

However, Paul Smith will not be leaving the German market completely. The brand will continue to focus on the wholesale business and will work with its current partners in the future.