Paul Smith to open a new store in Manchester

Founded in Nottingham in the early 70s, Paul Smith is known for his classic cut clothes with added quirks such as stripes or flowers. The brand, who operate around the world in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and more are taking on a 3,000 square foot shop on Manchester’s New Cathedral Street with a 10-year lease.

The designer brand will join other luxury stores on the pedestrianised retail street in close proximity to Manchester Arndale which is home to over 200 high street stores including Topshop, AllSaints and H&M.

The upmarket street is owned and managed by M&G Real Estate and Intu in a joint venture partnership. Regional director at Intu, Colin Flinn commented in a statement “we are really excited to be adding such an iconic British fashion brand to Manchester city centre’s line up. Paul Smith’s arrival in the city demonstrates the strength of Manchester as a core ‘must trade’ location for leading fashion brands,”

The store is expected to open this autumn, situated alongside department store, Harvey Nichols.

