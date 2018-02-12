Paul Smith to open new store in Berlin

London - Paul Smith is set to open a new store in Berlin next month. Located on Potsdamer Straße in Tiergarten, the shop will feature the brand’s ready-to-wear collections, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

The new store, spanning 1,000 square feet, marks Paul Smith second store opening in Germany, following on from its debut store opening in Hamburg in 2014. Similar to every Paul Smith store, the new store’s interior will be designed to reflect and complement its surroundings. The front of the new Berlin store will be covered in hooks, which offers the store the possibility to customise its facade.

Inside, the new store’s interior will feature a blend of authentic features from the shop’s history, which dates back to the 1800s. Paul Smith has created custom, matching fixtures and fittings for the interior, to complement its history. For example, a plaster mural hints at the store’s previous life as a supplier of religious artifacts.

In addition to featuring the Paul Smith collections for men and women, the new store will also offer a changing selection of curiosities and special items. These are set to range from vinyl records and gig posters to vintage leather bikers jackets and other unique objects found by Paul Smith during his travels around the world. Paul Smith Berlin is set to open in March 2018.

